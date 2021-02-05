Immunocore Holdings, a Phase 3 biotech developing T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases, raised $258 million by offering 9.9 million ADSs at $26, above the range of $23 to $25. The company offered 19% more ADSs than anticipated at $26 based on an F-1MEF filing late Thursday. The company had also planned to raise an additional $15 million in a concurrent private placement from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.



Immunocore Holdings plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol IMCR. Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Jefferies acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Cancer biotech Immunocore prices upsized IPO above the range at $26 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.