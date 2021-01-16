Immunocore Holdings, Phase 3 biotech developing T Cell therapies for cancer and other diseases, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The Abingdon, United Kingdom-based company was founded in 2007 and booked $39 million in milestones for the 12 months ended September 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol IMCR. Immunocore Holdings filed confidentially on November 17, 2020. Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Jefferies are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

The article Cancer biotech Immunocore files for a $100 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



