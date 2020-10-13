Codiak BioSciences, an early stage biotech developing novel exosome therapeutics for cancers, raised $83 million by offering 5.5 million shares at $15, the midpoint of the $14 to $16 range.



Codiak BioSciences plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CDAK. Goldman Sachs, Evercore ISI, and William Blair acted as joint bookrunners on the deal.



The article Cancer biotech Codiak BioSciences prices IPO at $15 midpoint originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



