Cancer biotech Black Diamond Therapeutics files for a $100 million IPO

Black Diamond Therapeutics, a Phase 1 biotech developing small molecule tumor-agnostic cancer therapies, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The Cambridge, MA-based company was founded in 2014 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BDTX. J.P. Morgan, Jefferies and Cowen are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.