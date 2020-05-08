Ayala Pharmaceuticals, a Phase 2 biotech developing in-licensed Notch inhibitors for aggressive cancers, raised $55 million by offering 3.7 million shares at $15, the midpoint of the $14 to $16 range.



The Israeli biotech raised 10% more than expected; it originally filed to offer 3.3 million shares.



Ayala Pharmaceuticals plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol AYLA. Citi and Jefferies acted as lead managers on the deal.





The article Cancer biotech Ayala Pharmaceuticals prices upsized US IPO at $15 midpoint originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



