Cancer and rare disease biotech Inhibrx withdraws $75 million IPO

Inhibrx, which is using protein engineering to develop targeted therapies for cancer and rare diseases, withdrew its plans for an initial public offering on Friday. It originally filed in June 2019 with a proposed deal size of $75 million.



The La Jolla, CA-based company was founded in 2010 and booked $15 million in license and grant revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. It had planned to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol INBX. Evercore ISI, Barclays and Nomura Securities were set to be the joint bookrunners on the deal.





