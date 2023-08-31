CANbridge Pharmaceuticals (FRA:MF1) Price Target Increased by 5.49% to 0.99

The average one-year price target for CANbridge Pharmaceuticals (FRA:MF1) has been revised to 0.99 / share. This is an increase of 5.49% from the prior estimate of 0.94 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.19 to a high of 1.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 464.19% from the latest reported closing price of 0.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in CANbridge Pharmaceuticals. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MF1 is 0.10%, a decrease of 20.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.99% to 3,543K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JAGLX - Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund Class T holds 2,946K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,475K shares, representing a decrease of 17.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MF1 by 31.58% over the last quarter.

HEMAX - Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Fund holds 597K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

