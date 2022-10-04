Markets

Canary Wharf’s post-pandemic property conundrum: podcast

Aimee Donnellan Reuters
LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The east London financial hub’s owner is expanding even as tenants like HSBC consider ditching their leases. In this Exchange podcast, CEO Shobi Khan explains how renting out swanky apartments and luring a new breed of tenant can insulate the landlord from a property slump.

Most Popular