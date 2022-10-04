Canary Wharf’s post-pandemic property conundrum: podcast

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The east London financial hub’s owner is expanding even as tenants like HSBC consider ditching their leases. In this Exchange podcast, CEO Shobi Khan explains how renting out swanky apartments and luring a new breed of tenant can insulate the landlord from a property slump.

Listen to the podcast

(Editing by Katrina Hamlin)

