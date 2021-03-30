Canary Wharf constructs bond market debut

By Ed Clark

LONDON, Mar 30 (IFR) - Canary Wharf Group was largely able to shake off any reservations regarding the impact of Covid-19 upon its business on its bond market debut, selling a green debt in sterling and euros on Tuesday.

Demand for the bonds appeared more robust in the issuer’s home market where it experienced higher orders and greater price progression. The subscription level was lower in euros, potentially reflecting less name recognition or a demand for a greater size. In total the issuer was looking to raise £900m-equivalent.

Sole active bookrunner Morgan Stanley delivered £350m four-year and £300m seven-year bonds at spreads of 245bp and 285bp versus Gilts, off a combined book that at last update stood at around £1.3bn. The two tranches came at IPTs of 265bp and 310bp.

In euros the issuer set the spread on a €300m five-year at 210bp over swaps, having been initially marketed at 225bp. The book was last seen at €500m.

The desire to establish itself in a market which the borrower expects to return to motivated the decision to add a euro tranche to the deal, said bankers involved.

“You have to look at the euro market because there is so much liquidity,” said a DCM banker. “They will look to issue again, this is not a one off, and so to have that optionality of being in both currencies is important.”

Comparables cited by leads all carry similar ratings to Canary Wharf Group and have seen their businesses affected considerably by the pandemic. Moody’s and Fitch are expected to rate Canary Wharf Group’s senior secured debt Baa3 and BBB–, however, the issuer itself carries Baa3/BB+ ratings.

This list includes bonds from Hammerson (Baa3/–/BBB+), a UK retail property investor with euro and sterling bonds outstanding, as well as Nordic shopping centre owner Citycon (Baa3/BBB–/BBB–) and UK hospitality company Whitbread (–/–/BBB–).

Although Canary Wharf Group is focused entirely on office real estate, there is some debate as to the extent of the effect of the pandemic on its long-term business.

“The Covid story is actually less of an issue with Canary Wharf,” said a syndicate banker. “Most financial services companies want to have the capacity to have all their staff in at one time if it is needed.”

Weakly positioned

Nonetheless, Moody’s notes that within the Baa3 category, Canary Wharf Group is weakly positioned and gives the credit a negative outlook, citing a number of reasons related to the pandemic.

This reflects the long-term risks to demand for office space in London, the uncertainty surrounding how quickly the 120,000 workers in Canary Wharf return, a low level of unencumbered assets and an unencumbered asset pool dominated by retail clients, wrote Moody's.

This being said, a number of factors work in the credit’s favour. Reletting risk is relatively low. Its leases have an average expiry of over 12 years and less than 15% of leases roll over in the next 15 years, according to Moody’s.

“Even with the Covid impacted names, like office real estate, or retail, or the big ones like travel, it’s a question of price,” said a syndicate banker away from Tuesday’s deal. “I don’t think anyone is completely avoiding them, but some investors might be more tentative.”

Not only is the name potentially highly exposed to the pandemic, but its rating puts it on the edge of sub-investment grade. Bankers agreed that the spread offered on Tuesday compensated for this and a coupon step-up, triggered in the event of a downgrade, would have been unnecessary.

And some investors see opportunities in credits teetering on the divide between high-grade and sub investment grade.

Companies that are either in the BBB- or BB+ bands can be more conscientious of credit investors, and more protective of their credit metrics, said Yannik Zuffery, CIO fixed income at Lombard Odier Investment Managers.

“The only two sectors where you have more upgrades than downgrades is in BBB- and BB+,” said Zuffery.

This is not a hard and fast rule, and one area which needs even greater thought is when it comes to names heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. In general, the higher the exposure a company has to Covid-19, for example, the higher up the credit spectrum an investor should look, said Zuffery

Under Canary Wharf Group’s green bond framework, it will invest in projects that relate to one of three categories: green buildings, renewable energy and clean transportation. ISS ESG provides the second part opinion.

(Reporting by Edward Clark, editing by Alex Chambers, Helene Durand)

((e.clark@refinitiv.com; +44 (0)792 053 1666))