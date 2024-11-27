Canary Gold Corp. Appoints New President

Canary Gold Corp. (TSE:BRAZ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Canary Gold Corp. has announced the appointment of Mark Tommasi as its new President, bringing his extensive experience in capital markets and strategic growth to the company. Tommasi is expected to play a significant role in advancing Canary Gold’s exploration projects and enhancing investor relations. The company also granted 1,000,000 stock options to an officer, pending approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange.

For further insights into TSE:BRAZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.