Canary Gold Corp. Appoints New President

November 27, 2024 — 02:38 pm EST

Canary Gold Corp. (TSE:BRAZ) has released an update.

Canary Gold Corp. has announced the appointment of Mark Tommasi as its new President, bringing his extensive experience in capital markets and strategic growth to the company. Tommasi is expected to play a significant role in advancing Canary Gold’s exploration projects and enhancing investor relations. The company also granted 1,000,000 stock options to an officer, pending approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange.

