Canara Bank (NSEI:CANBK) Price Target Increased by 8.98% to 504.90

The average one-year price target for Canara Bank (NSEI:CANBK) has been revised to 504.90 / share. This is an increase of 8.98% from the prior estimate of 463.30 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 363.60 to a high of 693.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.95% from the latest reported closing price of 580.00 / share.

Canara Bank Maintains 2.07% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.07%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canara Bank. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 5.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CANBK is 0.16%, an increase of 25.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 44.22% to 87,254K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 26,213K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 16,580K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 5,596K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,707K shares, representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CANBK by 6.01% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,022K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,908K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,113K shares, representing a decrease of 187.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CANBK by 85.10% over the last quarter.

