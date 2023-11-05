Canara Bank (NSE:CANBK) Price Target Increased by 5.81% to 416.52

The average one-year price target for Canara Bank (NSE:CANBK) has been revised to 416.52 / share. This is an increase of 5.81% from the prior estimate of 393.64 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 318.15 to a high of 489.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.88% from the latest reported closing price of 382.55 / share.

Canara Bank Maintains 3.14% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.14%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 332 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canara Bank. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CANBK is 0.16%, a decrease of 15.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.10% to 156,397K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 26,213K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 16,580K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,233K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,977K shares, representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CANBK by 4.08% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,731K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,640K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CANBK by 5.98% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 5,707K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,557K shares, representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CANBK by 3.53% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.