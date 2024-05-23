CanAlaska’s Partner Launches Uranium Exploration Efforts

CanAlaska Uranium (TSE:CVV) has released an update.

CanAlaska Uranium is excited to announce that its partner, Bayridge Resources, has begun airborne electromagnetic surveys over the Constellation and Waterbury East projects to pinpoint prospective uranium targets. The surveys aim to map geological features conducive to both basement and unconformity-associated uranium deposits near established mines in the Athabasca Basin. This initiative marks a significant step in developing these projects, which span over 12,000 hectares combined.

