News & Insights

Stocks

CanAlaska’s Partner Launches Uranium Exploration Efforts

May 23, 2024 — 08:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CanAlaska Uranium (TSE:CVV) has released an update.

CanAlaska Uranium is excited to announce that its partner, Bayridge Resources, has begun airborne electromagnetic surveys over the Constellation and Waterbury East projects to pinpoint prospective uranium targets. The surveys aim to map geological features conducive to both basement and unconformity-associated uranium deposits near established mines in the Athabasca Basin. This initiative marks a significant step in developing these projects, which span over 12,000 hectares combined.

For further insights into TSE:CVV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.