CanAlaska Strikes High-Grade Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium (TSE:CVV) has released an update.

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. has reported significant high-grade uranium findings at its West McArthur Joint Venture project, where recent assay results revealed a 14.9% uranium grade over 9.6 meters and a 9.9% uranium grade over 14.5 meters. These results underscore the potential of the Pike Zone, where the company plans to expand its search for high-grade uranium during the summer drilling program. CanAlaska, which currently owns 83.35% of the project and is increasing its stake, is optimistic about the Pike Zone’s potential to match other major uranium deposits in the region.

