Canal+ raises bid for S.Africa's MultiChoice

March 05, 2024 — 12:33 am EST

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

March 5 (Reuters) - French media group Vivendi's VIV.PA Canal+ has raised its offer to buy all the shares of South Africa's MultiChoice MCGJ.J that it does not already own, the companies said on Tuesday.

Canal+, the biggest shareholder in MultiChoice, had agreed to raise its bid to 124 rand per share from its earlier offer of 105 rand.

Last month, Canal+ had requested an extension to the Takeover Regulations Panel after MultiChoice had rejected a 105 rand per share offer, saying it significantly undervalued the group.

