US Markets
LBTYA

Canal+ Polska revives Warsaw listing ambitions amid IPO boom

Contributor
Pamela Barbaglia Reuters
Published

Polish pay-TV platform Canal+ Polska has revived plans for an initial public offering (IPO) in Warsaw, seeking to take advantage of a surge in European listings so far this year, a bookrunner on the deal said on Thursday.

By Pamela Barbaglia

LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - Polish pay-TV platform Canal+ Polska has revived plans for an initial public offering (IPO) in Warsaw, seeking to take advantage of a surge in European listings so far this year, a bookrunner on the deal said on Thursday.

The company, which dropped a planned flotation late last year due to market volatility, aims to sell up to 49% of its existing shares, the bookrunner said.

Just this week, European companies expected to be worth a combined $22.6 billion have announced IPO plans, while European listings raised a whopping $19.55 billion in the first quarter, the highest quarterly total since late 2015, according to Refinitiv data.

In early November, Canal+ Polska had set a maximum IPO price at 60 zloty per share, valuing its offering at 1.297 billion zloty ($341 million), only to call the deal off a week later.

U.S. television and broadband company Liberty Global LBTYA.O and Polish broadcaster TVN Media, owned by U.S. group Discovery DISCA.O, plan to sell their shares in Canal+ Polska. Liberty Global has a 17% shareholding and TVN holds 32%.

French media group Vivendi VIV.PA, which owns 51% of Canal+ Polska, is not selling its shares as it wants to remain its controlling shareholder.

Madrid-based fund distribution platform Allfunds and Sweden's payments firm Trustly have both announced plans to list on European exchanges, while British cyber security firm is targeting a London listing just weeks after a poor debut for Deliveroo, whose shares dropped 30% on the first day of trading.

JPMorgan JPM.N and Bank of America BAC.N are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for Canal+ Polska, with Santander Bank Polska and Erste Group Bank AG ERST.VI also working as bookrunners.

($1 = 3.8075 zlotys)

(Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia. Editing by Jane Merriman and Mark Potter)

((pamela.barbaglia@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427723; Reuters Messaging: pamela.barbaglia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LBTYA DISCA VIV JPM BAC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular