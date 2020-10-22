CANAL+ Polska plans IPO on Warsaw stock exchange

TV broadcaster CANAL+ Polska plans to conduct an initial public oferring in Warsaw and debut on the Polish stock exchange, it said in a statement on Thursday.

"We believe CANAL+ Polska can offer investors both strong cash flows and an attractive growth story, evidenced by our revenue growth of 3.3% CAGR between 2017 and 2019 and cash conversion of 60.3% in 2019," it said.

