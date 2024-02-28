News & Insights

Canal Plus required to make mandatory offer to MultiChoice, S.African regulator rules

February 28, 2024 — 12:30 am EST

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 28 (Reuters) - South Africa's takeover panel has ruled that French media company Groupe Canal+ SA is required to make a mandatory offer immediately to buy shares of pay-TV company MultiChoice MCGJ.J that it does not already own, MultiChoice said on Wednesday.

Canal Plus, a top shareholder in MultiChoice that had a 31.67% stake when it proposed the offer, raised its stake to 35.01% following the deal's announcement earlier this month, just above the threshold that would require the company to make a mandatory offer to shareholders.

