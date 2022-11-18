Canal Plus in exclusive talks to buy Orange's film and pay TV unit- source

PARIS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - French telecoms firm Orange ORAN.PA has opened exclusive negotiations with Vivendi's VIV.PA pay-TV group over the sale of its film and video streaming unit OCS, a source close to the matter said on Friday, confirming an earlier report by Variety.

Informal talks between Vivendi's Canal Plus, which already owns 34% of OCS, and Orange have been going for months.

An OCS-Canal would have to be approved by the French competition authority, the source said.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

