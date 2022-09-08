Canadians will mourn the loss of the Queen -Canada's governor-general

OTTAWA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Canadians across the country will mourn the loss of the Queen, Canada's Governor-General Mary Simon said on Twitter, offering condolences to the British Royal Family.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the Royal Family on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," Simon said.

"Canadians across the country will mourn the loss of The Queen. Let us take a moment to honour Her Majesty’s memory in each of our own ways."

