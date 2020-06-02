US Markets

Canadians watching U.S. in 'horror and consternation', says PM Trudeau

Contributors
Steve Scherer Reuters
Kelsey Johnson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Blair Gable

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, when asked about U.S. President Donald Trump's possibly calling in the military to quell protests, paused for more than 20 seconds before answering that Canadians were watching in horror what was happening in the United States.

Adds more comments, background

OTTAWA, June 2 (Reuters) - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, when asked about U.S. President Donald Trump's possibly calling in the military to quell protests, paused for more than 20 seconds before answering that Canadians were watching in horror what was happening in the United States.

During his daily news conference on Tuesday, a reporter pressed Trudeau on Trump's idea to use soldiers against protesters and to comment on the people who were "tear-gassed yesterday to make way for a presidential photo op".

"We all watch in horror and consternation what's going on in the United States," Trudeau said on Tuesday. "It is a time to pull people together... it is a time to listen, to learn what injustices continue despite progress over years and decades."

Trudeau went on to talk about the need to fight racism in Canada, as he has been doing since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week sparked protests.

When a reporter asked for further comment on Trump's words and actions, Trudeau said: "My job as a Canadian prime minister is to stand up for Canadians."

Trudeau has long spoken about the need to end racism, but his re-election campaign was almost derailed last September after pictures of him in blackface from years earlier emerged.

Five police officers shot, wounded in U.S. protests

Canada's Trudeau, opposition leaders vow to fight racism at home

(Reporting by Steve Scherer and Kelsey Johnson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Lisa Shumaker)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-613-235-6745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Culture

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    May 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular