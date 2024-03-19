News & Insights

US Markets

Canadians pay tribute to former prime minister Brian Mulroney

Credit: REUTERS/Blair Gable

March 19, 2024 — 12:47 pm EDT

Written by David Ljunggren for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, March 19 (Reuters) - Canadians shrugged off the cold and light snow in Ottawa on Tuesday as they lined up to pay respects to former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died on February 29 at the age of 84.

His wife Mila and the couple's four children watched as eight Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers in bright red ceremonial uniforms carried the coffin into a government building opposite Parliament.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, dressed in a black suit, later stood in silent tribute to a man he had praised as "one of the lions of Canadian politics". He crossed himself and tapped the coffin before signing the book of remembrance.

Mulroney will lie in state until 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT) on Wednesday, when his body is due to be transported to Montreal for a state funeral on Saturday.

A corporate lawyer turned businessman, Mulroney led the center-right Progressive Conservatives to a historic win in 1984 and served for almost nine years as prime minister.

Highlights of his tenure included a free trade deal with the United States and the introduction of a goods and services tax, which although unpopular helped fix the government's finances.

"He loved this country with his whole heart, and he knew we were capable of great things," Trudeau told legislators on Monday during a special session to pay tribute.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Nia Williams)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.