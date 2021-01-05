Canadians frustrated by slow pace of coronavirus vaccinations - Trudeau says

Recasts with comments by prime minister; adds background, details

OTTAWA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Canadians are frustrated by how slowly provinces are vaccinating people against the coronavirus and the federal government will help speed the pace of inoculations, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

Although Ottawa has purchased half a million doses of vaccines from Pfizer Inc PFE.N and Moderna Inc MRNA.O and expects another million by the end of January, the 10 provinces are responsible for administering them.

With complaints rising about how few people have actually been injected, Trudeau said it was important for the campaign to be carried out as quickly as possible.

"All Canadians, including me, are frustrated to see vaccines in freezers and not in people's arms," he told reporters.

"That's why we're going to continue working closely with the provinces ... to support them as they need it in terms of getting more vaccines out to vulnerable populations and front line workers as quickly as possible," he added.

Trudeau reiterated that Canada would have enough doses to vaccinate everyone who wanted an inoculation by September. Canada has a population of around 38 million.

