Oct 30 (Reuters) - Canadian workers union Unifor said on Monday its members at the facilities of Stellantis STLAM.MI in Canada have reached a tentative labor agreement.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Shivansh.Tiwary@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9708363192;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.