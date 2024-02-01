News & Insights

US Markets
BCE

Canadian wireless giant Rogers beats estimates for subscriber additions

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 01, 2024 — 07:16 am EST

Written by Samrhitha Arunasalam for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraphs 2 to 5, revenue figures in paragraph 6

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Canada's Rogers Communications RCIb.TO topped Wall Street expectations for quarterly wireless subscriber additions on Thursday, as a growing population and immigrants entering the country drove up demand for its services.

Canada has been seeing a steady rise in immigration as it welcomes more people in a bid to grow its population and boost economy - driving demand for wireless companies' plans aimed at newcomers.

The country targeted 465,000 new residents in 2023 and has a goal of 485,000 in 2024 and 500,000 in 2025 - a move that analysts have said will benefit the country's big three carriers - Rogers, BCE BCE.TO and Telus T.TO.

The company added 184,000 net monthly bill-paying wireless phone subscribers in the fourth quarter, indicating robust demand for its 5G services. This was higher than analysts' expectations for additions of 171,830, according to Visible Alpha.

Promotions during the holiday season and customers upgrading phones after the release of iPhone 15, along with Rogers' expanding 5G reach have been resonating with Canadian subscribers.

Total revenue for the quarter stood at C$5.34 billion ($3.97 billion), compared with analysts' estimates of C$5.29 billion, according to LSEG data.

The company expects free cash flow of $2.9 billion to $3.1 billion in 2024 and adjusted EBITDA growth in the range of 12% to 15%.

($1 = 1.3448 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Shinjini Ganguli)

((Samrhitha.A@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BCE
T

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.