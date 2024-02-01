News & Insights

Canadian wireless giant Rogers beats estimates for quarterly subscriber additions

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

February 01, 2024 — 07:04 am EST

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Canada's Rogers Communications RCIb.TO topped Wall Street expectations for quarterly wireless subscriber additions on Thursday, as a growing population and immigrants entering the country drove up demand for its wireless and internet services.

The company added 184,000 net monthly bill-paying wireless phone subscribers in the fourth quarter, indicating robust demand for its 5G services. This was higher than analysts expectations for additions of 171,830, according to Visible Alpha.

