Canadian wireless giant Rogers beats estimates for quarterly subscriber additions

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Canada's Rogers Communications RCIb.TO topped Wall Street expectations for quarterly wireless subscriber additions on Thursday, as a growing population and immigrants entering the country drove up demand for its wireless and internet services.

The company added 184,000 net monthly bill-paying wireless phone subscribers in the fourth quarter, indicating robust demand for its 5G services. This was higher than analysts expectations for additions of 171,830, according to Visible Alpha.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Samrhitha.A@thomsonreuters.com))

