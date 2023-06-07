Canadian wildfires prompt new evacuations, alarm over air quality

Adds quotes by Quebec premier paragraphs 3, 5, 7

OTTAWA, June 7 (Reuters) - Firefighters battled hundreds of forest blazes on Wednesday as Canada's worst-ever early season wildfires prompted the evacuation of thousands and a blanket of smoky air wafting over U.S. cities.

There are fires in nearly all of Canada's provinces and territories, with the eastern province of Quebec among the worst affected. The province, Canada's second-most populous, has suffered four times its 10-year average of wildfires so far this year.

"Right now, with the manpower we have, we can fight about 40 fires at the same time. But we have 150 fires so we have to make sure that we focus where the problems are the more urgent," Quebec premier Francois Legault told reporters.

About 520 firefighters were battling the blazes with another 150 due to join soon from the army, Legault said. He said he hoped 500 more would arrive in the next few days from the neighboring province of New Brunswick as well as France, the United States, Portugal, Spain, and Mexico.

Around 11,400 people have been evacuated so far from remote parts of northern Quebec and another 4,000 will be evacuated soon, Legault said. With not enough rain in the forecast for Quebec until next week, people should not expect to return home in the next few days, he added.

In neighboring Ontario province, Canada's most populous, deteriorating air quality has been forecast this week in cities including Ottawa and Toronto due to smoke plumes.

Wildfires are common in Canada's western provinces, but this year flames have mushroomed rapidly in the country's east.

About 3.3 million hectares have already burned - some 13 times the 10-year average - and more than 120,000 people have been at least temporarily forced out of their homes.

