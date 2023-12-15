Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF) Price Target Increased by 10.07% to 25.83

The average one-year price target for Canadian Western Bank (OTC:CBWBF) has been revised to 25.83 / share. This is an increase of 10.07% from the prior estimate of 23.47 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.82 to a high of 28.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.31% from the latest reported closing price of 22.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canadian Western Bank. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBWBF is 0.22%, an increase of 5.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.26% to 9,145K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,892K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,891K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBWBF by 11.26% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,259K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,231K shares, representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBWBF by 8.21% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 753K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 744K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBWBF by 17.32% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 514K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 568K shares, representing a decrease of 10.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBWBF by 0.36% over the last quarter.

HRTVX - HEARTLAND VALUE FUND Investor Class holds 500K shares. No change in the last quarter.

