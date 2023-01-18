US Markets
CCO

Canadian watchdog renews Cameco's license for nuclear fuel facility in Port Hope

January 18, 2023 — 01:35 pm EST

Written by Ismail Shakil and Steve Scherer for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Canada's nuclear regulator said on Wednesday it has decided to renew Cameco Fuel Manufacturing's license for a nuclear fuel facility in Port Hope, Ontario for a 20-year period.

The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission said in a statement it authorized raising the annual production limit to 1,650 tonnes of uranium as part of the new license, which will be valid from March 1, 2023 to February 28, 2043.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Steve Scherer in Ottawa)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CCO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.