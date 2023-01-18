Canadian watchdog renews Cameco's license for nuclear fuel facility in Port Hope

OTTAWA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Canada's nuclear regulator said on Wednesday it has decided to renew Cameco Fuel Manufacturing's license for a nuclear fuel facility in Port Hope, Ontario for a 20-year period.

The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission said in a statement it authorized raising the annual production limit to 1,650 tonnes of uranium as part of the new license, which will be valid from March 1, 2023 to February 28, 2043.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Steve Scherer in Ottawa)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

