Canadian Utilities price target raised to C$38 from C$35 at CIBC

CIBC raised the firm’s price target on Canadian Utilities (CDUAF) to C$38 from C$35 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
- Canadian Utilities Declares Quarterly Dividends
- Canadian Utilities to Unveil Q3 2024 Financials
- Canadian Utilities Advances Alberta’s Gas Infrastructure
