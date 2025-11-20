Canadian Utilities' Preferred Shares Series Y Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of CU.PRC shares, versus CU:
Below is a dividend history chart for CU.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series Y:
In Thursday trading, Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series Y (TSX: CU-PRC.TO) is currently down about 2.9% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: CU.TO) are down about 1.2%.
