Canadian Utilities' Preferred Shares Series Y Crosses Above 7.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series Y (TSX: CU-PRC.TO) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.299), with shares changing hands as low as $17.30 on the day. As of last close, CU.PRC was trading at a 30.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CU.PRC shares, versus CU:

Below is a dividend history chart for CU.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series Y:

In Monday trading, Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series Y (TSX: CU-PRC.TO) is currently down about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: CU.TO) are down about 0.5%.

