Canadian Utilities' Preferred Shares Series Y Crosses Above 7% Yield Territory

In trading on Thursday, shares of Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series Y (TSX: CU-PRC.TO) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.30), with shares changing hands as low as $18.40 on the day. As of last close, CU.PRC was trading at a 25.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.
The chart below shows the one year performance of CU.PRC shares, versus CU:
Below is a dividend history chart for CU.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series Y:
In Thursday trading, Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series Y (TSX: CU-PRC.TO) is currently off about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: CU.TO) are down about 2%.
Also see: Consumer Goods Dividend Stock List
Funds Holding EOCT
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MNI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.