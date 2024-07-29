Canadian Utilities' Preferred Shares Series Y Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of CU.PRC shares, versus CU:
Below is a dividend history chart for CU.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series Y:
In Monday trading, Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series Y (TSX: CU-PRC.TO) is currently off about 2.8% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: CU.TO) are up about 0.1%.
