Canadian Utilities' Preferred Shares Series Y Cross 5% Yield Mark
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series Y (TSX: CU-PRC.TO) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.8508), with shares changing hands as low as $16.76 on the day. As of last close, CU.PRC was trading at a 30.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.
The chart below shows the one year performance of CU.PRC shares, versus CU:
Below is a dividend history chart for CU.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series Y:
In Wednesday trading, Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series Y (TSX: CU-PRC.TO) is currently up about 2.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: CU.TO) are up about 1.6%.
