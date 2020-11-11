Canadian Utilities' Preferred Shares Series Y Cross 5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series Y (TSX: CU-PRC.TO) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.8508), with shares changing hands as low as $16.76 on the day. As of last close, CU.PRC was trading at a 30.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CU.PRC shares, versus CU:

Below is a dividend history chart for CU.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series Y:

In Wednesday trading, Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series Y (TSX: CU-PRC.TO) is currently up about 2.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: CU.TO) are up about 1.6%.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian dividend stocks just recently went ''on sale'' and crossed into new yield territory »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.