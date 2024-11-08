Canadian Utilities' Preferred Shares Series DD Yield Pushes Past 6%

In trading on Friday, shares of Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series DD (TSX: CU-PRG.TO ) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.125), with shares changing hands as low as $18.46 on the day. As of last close, CU.PRG was trading at a 24.88% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CU.PRG shares, versus CU:

Below is a dividend history chart for CU.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series DD:

In Friday trading, Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series DD (TSX: CU-PRG.TO) is currently off about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: CU.TO) are up about 0.1%.

