Canadian Utilities' Preferred Shares Series DD Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

February 20, 2026 — 02:09 pm EST

In trading on Friday, shares of Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series DD (TSX: CU-PRG.TO) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.125), with shares changing hands as low as $20.30 on the day. As of last close, CU.PRG was trading at a 17.72% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CU.PRG shares, versus CU:

Below is a dividend history chart for CU.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series DD:

In Friday trading, Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series DD (TSX: CU-PRG.TO) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (TSX: CU.TO) are up about 0.9%.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
