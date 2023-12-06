Canadian Utilities' Preferred Shares Series CC Yield Pushes Past 6.5%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series CC (TSX: CU-PRF.TO) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.125), with shares changing hands as low as $16.82 on the day. As of last close, CU.PRF was trading at a 30.68% discount to its liquidation preference amount.
The chart below shows the one year performance of CU.PRF shares, versus CU:
Below is a dividend history chart for CU.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series CC:
In Wednesday trading, Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series CC (TSX: CU-PRF.TO) is currently off about 1.9% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: CU.TO) are up about 2.5%.
