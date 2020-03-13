Markets

Canadian Utilities' Preferred Shares Series CC Yield Pushes Past 5.5%

In trading on Friday, shares of Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series CC (TSX: CU-PRF.TO) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.125), with shares changing hands as low as $20.03 on the day. As of last close, CU.PRF was trading at a 17.24% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CU.PRF shares, versus CU:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for CU.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series CC:

CU.PRF+Dividend+History+Chart

In Friday trading, Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series CC (TSX: CU-PRF.TO) is currently down about 3.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: CU.TO) are up about 2.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

