Canadian Utilities' Preferred Shares Series BB Yield Pushes Past 5.5%

The chart below shows the one year performance of CU.PRE shares, versus CU:
Below is a dividend history chart for CU.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series BB:
In Friday trading, Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series BB (TSX: CU-PRE.TO) is currently down about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: CU.TO) are down about 1.1%.
Also see: APU Options Chain
TNET Stock Predictions
Funds Holding BSJE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.