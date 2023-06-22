Canadian Utilities' Preferred Shares Series BB Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Thursday, shares of Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series BB (TSX: CU-PRE.TO) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.225), with shares changing hands as low as $18.59 on the day. As of last close, CU.PRE was trading at a 23.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount.
The chart below shows the one year performance of CU.PRE shares, versus CU:
Below is a dividend history chart for CU.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series BB:
In Thursday trading, Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series BB (TSX: CU-PRE.TO) is currently off about 2.7% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: CU.TO) are off about 0.7%.
