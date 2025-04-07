Markets

Canadian Utilities' Preferred Shares Series AA Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory

April 07, 2025 — 02:38 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Monday, shares of Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series AA (TSX: CU-PRD.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.225), with shares changing hands as low as $20.30 on the day. As of last close, CU.PRD was trading at a 17.48% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CU.PRD shares, versus CU:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for CU.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series AA:

CU.PRD+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series AA (TSX: CU-PRD.TO) is currently off about 1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: CU.TO) are trading flat.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian dividend stocks just recently went ''on sale'' and crossed into new yield territory »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SCPX
 CETV shares outstanding history
 SES Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SCPX-> CETV shares outstanding history-> SES Average Annual Return-> More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.