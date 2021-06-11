Markets

Canadian Utilities' Preferred Shares Series 4 Shares Cross 3.5% Yield Mark

BNK Invest
In trading on Friday, shares of Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Series 4 (TSX: CIU-PRC.TO) were yielding above the 3.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.5607), with shares changing hands as low as $15.53 on the day. As of last close, CIU.PRC was trading at a 30.08% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CIU.PRC shares, versus CU:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for CIU.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Series 4:

CIU.PRC+Dividend+History+Chart

In Friday trading, Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Series 4 (TSX: CIU-PRC.TO) is currently down about 11.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: CU.TO) are off about 0.2%.

