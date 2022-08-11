Canadian Utilities' Preferred Shares Series 4 Crosses Above 4% Yield Territory

In trading on Thursday, shares of Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Series 4 (TSX: CIU-PRC.TO) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.573), with shares changing hands as low as $14.25 on the day. As of last close, CIU.PRC was trading at a 41.04% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CIU.PRC shares, versus CU:

Below is a dividend history chart for CIU.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Series 4:

In Thursday trading, Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Series 4 (TSX: CIU-PRC.TO) is currently off about 3.3% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: CU.TO) are down about 0.2%.

