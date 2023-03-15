Canadian Utilities' Preferred Shares, Series 4, Cross 4.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Series 4 (TSX: CIU-PRC.TO) were yielding above the 4.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.573), with shares changing hands as low as $12.70 on the day. As of last close, CIU.PRC was trading at a 48.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount.
The chart below shows the one year performance of CIU.PRC shares, versus CU:
Below is a dividend history chart for CIU.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Series 4:
In Wednesday trading, Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Series 4 (TSX: CIU-PRC.TO) is currently down about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: CU.TO) are off about 0.4%.
