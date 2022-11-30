Markets

Canadian Utilities' Preferred Shares, Series 4, Cross 4.5% Yield Mark

November 30, 2022 — 02:02 pm EST

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Series 4 (TSX: CIU-PRC.TO) were yielding above the 4.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.573), with shares changing hands as low as $12.72 on the day. As of last close, CIU.PRC was trading at a 49.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CIU.PRC shares, versus CU:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for CIU.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Series 4:

CIU.PRC+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Series 4 (TSX: CIU-PRC.TO) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: CU.TO) are up about 0.6%.

