Canadian Utilities' Preferred Shares Series 1 Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Series 1 (TSX: CIU-PRA.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.15), with shares changing hands as low as $19.08 on the day. As of last close, CIU.PRA was trading at a 22.84% discount to its liquidation preference amount.
The chart below shows the one year performance of CIU.PRA shares, versus CU:
Below is a dividend history chart for CIU.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Series 1:
In Friday trading, Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Series 1 (TSX: CIU-PRA.TO) is currently up about 1.5% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: CU.TO) are up about 0.8%.
