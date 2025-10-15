Canadian Utilities' Preferred Shares Series 1 Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Series 1 (TSX: CIU-PRA.TO ) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.15), with shares changing hands as low as $20.80 on the day. As of last close, CIU.PRA was trading at a 15.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CIU.PRA shares, versus CU:

Below is a dividend history chart for CIU.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Series 1:

In Wednesday trading, Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Series 1 (TSX: CIU-PRA.TO) is currently down about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: CU.TO) are up about 2%.

