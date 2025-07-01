Canadian Utilities' Preferred Series Y Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of CU.PRC shares, versus CU:
Below is a dividend history chart for CU.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series Y:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Tuesday trading, Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series Y (TSX: CU-PRC.TO) is currently up about 1.5% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: CU.TO) are up about 0.8%.
Also see: SPNV YTD Return
Funds Holding ELVA
RTL Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.