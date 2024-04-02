Canadian Utilities' Preferred Series DD Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series DD (TSX: CU-PRG.TO ) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.125), with shares changing hands as low as $17.30 on the day. As of last close, CU.PRG was trading at a 30.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CU.PRG shares, versus CU:

Below is a dividend history chart for CU.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series DD:

In Tuesday trading, Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series DD (TSX: CU-PRG.TO) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: CU.TO) are off about 0.4%.

