Canadian Utilities' Preferred Series DD Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of CU.PRG shares, versus CU:
Below is a dividend history chart for CU.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series DD:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Tuesday trading, Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series DD (TSX: CU-PRG.TO) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: CU.TO) are off about 0.4%.
Also see: Technical Analysis Channel
ZCAR shares outstanding history
SHBI Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.